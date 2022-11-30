Mercedes-Benz Vans is working on a new generation of eSprinter big van. In order to keep the fans happy, the German car manufacturer has published some pictures with a prototype.

But these are no irrelevant pictures, as the prototype was used in a real world consumption test. The test was held in October and it was taken under the eyes of a TUV Sud representative.

The test was to travel from Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart to Munich Airport and back without charging the battery. The route was not optimised, and the eSpringer managed to travel all the 295 miles without a stop for recharging. More than that, at the end, the computer said that the van can travel another 12 miles.

The new generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be unveiled on February 2023.