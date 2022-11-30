Porsche has decided to launch an NFT collection. This special unique digital art was developed by 3D artist Patrick Vogel and his studio ALT/SHIFT.

As you can imagine, this collection of NFTs is based on the legendary 911. The start of the pack was given by a 2022 white 911.

The new NFT collection will be launched in January 2023 and will feature three distinct themes: Lifestyle, Performance and Heritage. In total, there will be 7,500 unique NFTs.

According to Porsche, purchases are limite to three per person. More than that, the owner can view the car in the virtual world from a rendering in Unreal Engine 5.