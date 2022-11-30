Chevrolet has published the price tag of the 2023 Colorado. As you would expect, the new prices are higher compared to the last ones we know.

The entry level of the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado starts at 30,695 USD, but don’t forget about the 1,495 USD destination charge. This means a grand total of 32,190 USD for the cheapest variant.

This is over 4,500 USD more compared to the 2022 variant of the Colorado.

Starting 2023, all Colorados are crew cabs with a short box of the back. Also, there is only one engine to pick: 2,7 liter four cylinder available in three power levels. The base one has 237 HP and 259 pound-feet of torquq, and RWD.

According to Chevrolet, the 2023 Colorado will enter production in the first quarter of 2023.