If you have Amazon Prime and you are an automotive afficionado, you have to take a look at The Grand Tour season five opener. It is called A Scandi Flick and was an adventure at the Scandinavia Arctic Circle.

James May drove a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII, Clarkson drove an Audi RS5 B7, while Hammond took its time behing the wheel of a V-Limited 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STI.

In a recent Drivetribe video, Hammond revealed that he bought the Subaru from the show. The car is ready for the restoration, and thank God, the Brit owns one: it is called The Smallest Cog and will perfrom the task.

See for yourself the state of the car before the restoration process starts.