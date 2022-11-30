Lamborghini has unveiled the all-new Huracan Sterrato. According to the Italian car manufacturer, this will be the last Lamborghini with no electrification at all.

The new Sterrato is described as an all-terrain Huracan and comes with a suspension raised by 1.7 inches. Also, the car has aluminium underbody protection and some extra protections for the sides.

As you can see, the car is a little bit wider compared to a normal Huracan, uses extra front lights and has a raised air intake.

Just like a regular Huracan, under the bonnet is a V10 5.2 liter naturally aspirated engine that can deliver 610 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system and a seven speed dual clutch transmission.

According to Lamborghini, the new Huracan Sterrato comes with a special Rally driving mode for loose surfaces. The new model will be built in only 1,499 units. Production is set to strat in February 2023.