Porsche has held its annual press conference and the German car manufacturer officials have come with some interesting facts.

One of the most important one is that later this year we will see the production version of the Taycan Cross Turismo. This will be the second body variant of Porsche’s first electric model. As you already know, the Porsche Taycan is available to order and it comes in three different versions depending on electric engines power and battery capacity.

Another important message was the launch of the electric variant of the Porsche Macan. According to the German car manufacturer, the electric SUV will be available starting 2022.

Porsche specifies it will ride on the Premium Platform Electric platform the architecture which is made by Porsche and Audi engineers.