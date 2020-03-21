In 2014, Skoda started a special project: some of its Mlada Boleslav students which are learning in Skoda Academy had to develop a special design study.

And that was the start of a fantastic trend which continued year after another. This year, 20 Skoda students will have the chance to develop a special concept out of the new Skoda Scala.

We don’t know the name of the car, but we do know that it has to be a Spider variant of the compact hatchback.

In order to convince us that the project is up and running, Skoda has published a couple of sketches with the upcoming Scala Spider.

“Despite the increasing use of computers and simulations, drawing is still an essential part of automotive designers’ work. With every stroke, an idea turns into something real. A sketch is the first of many steps on the long and exciting path to a new car,” explains Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design.