The new generation Nissan Qashqai is on the way. One of the most popular SUV’s in Europe is now ready to be ordered in UK, the country where it is built.

On sale now with first customer deliveries in early summer, the all-new Qashqai range starts from just £23,535 in Visia specification, rising to just under £38,000 for range-topping Tekna+ Xtronic Automatic versions. At the heart of the range, N-Connecta models start from £28,305.

“The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason. Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point. Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements;” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor.