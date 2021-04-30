Seat Leon is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the C-segment. For some years now, the Leon is also sold under the Cupra brand. Now, the C-segment cars gets new additions to the range, all of them launched under the Cupra brand.

Prices have also been announced for the brand’s most potent performance estate to date, costing from £38,475 for CUPRA Leon Estate 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310 VZ2 and rising to £40,535 for the top VZ3 trim.

Its powertrain combines the latest iteration of the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with a DSG-auto transmission and 4Drive four-wheel drive system as standard.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 310PS and 400Nm of torque, enabling Leon Estate to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 155mph.

On the combined WLTP cycle, Leon Estate 310PS offers up to 34.4mpg and CO2 emissions from 186g/km.

VZ2 equips Leon Estate 310PS with an extensive specification as standard, with 19” machined black and silver alloy wheels, the Leon’s signature LED exterior lighting, Media System Plus with Navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, ambient interior lighting, CUPRA’s distinctive copper interior detailing, sports bucket seats, Dynamic Chassis Control, keyless start and entry and three-zone climate control.

VZ3 adds 19” Aerodynamic machined sport black and silver alloys, wireless phone charger, heated front seats, leather upholstery, power driver seat and electric tailgate.

Towbar pre-installation, panoramic sunroof, a choice of seven paint colours and petrol blue nappa leather (VZ3 only) can be additionally specified.