Infiniti is offering its US clients the chance of owning a better equipped Q50 model, launched with a special edition, already available to order at dealerships.

The new 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition grade is now available at INFINITI retailers and priced from $48,200. This new addition to the INFINITI Q50 line is a limited production model featuring a unique leather-appointed interior, exclusive exterior features and is powered by a 300-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 in rear- or all-wheel drive.

The 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition combines the four-door sedan’s authenticity and luxury with carefully curated exterior paint options and a tailored interior. Among the unique highlights for the Q50 Signature Edition are expressive, polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels, Saddle Brown leather-appointed interior upholstery with sport seats, and a dark chrome grille. Available in Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, or Midnight Black, the 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition is available this spring for $48,200 for a well-equipped rear-wheel-drive model, or $50,200 when equipped with INFINITI’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

All 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition models are powered by an award-winning twin-turbo VR-series 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

That’s paired exclusively to an advanced seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode.

The Q50 Signature Edition incorporates standard features found on the Q50 SENSORY, which was also a new grade for 2021. Those include Black Open Pore wood interior trim, Advanced Climate Control with Plasmacluster air purifier, Bose Performance Series audio with 16 speakers and Centerpoint simulated sound, navigation with lane guidance, and INFINITI InTouch with dual, high-definition touchscreens (8-inch upper, 7-inch lower).