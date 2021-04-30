Ever year, Genesis updates the range of its current US models. The G70 didn’t make an exception. The redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan. Available starting from $37,525, like all Genesis vehicles, the G70 is sold with an unparalleled suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles.

There are two different powertrains – a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque as well as a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. Both with a rigid Nürburgring-tuned chassis and a wide-range of performance-enhancing components.