Nissan is updating the current Navara for those who want to have a more aggressive stance and off-road credentials. The latest Nissan Navara N-Guard range-topping version, double cab premium pickup is now featuring a refreshed look.

The model now comes with four exterior paint colour options – including an electric blue joining the popular black, white and grey.

The pickup stands out thanks to noticeable details. Among them, eye-catching blue stitching for the leather seats, footwell illumination that highlights the floor mat colour accents, and decals on the outside panels.

The Navara N-Guard delivers tough off-road functionality to match its impressive form. The Navara N-Guard now features a spray-on liner for its load bed, which not only looks great but absorbs shocks and sound. The new liner is therefore more resistant to all elements, making this the perfect pickup for both work and play.

The new Navara N-Guard offers impressive capabilities that make every Navara model a dependable companion on the road or off it, able to tow up to 3,500 kg and carry over 1100 kg of cargo across a wide variety of terrain. The recently upgraded four-disc braking system and revised rear suspension also equip the model, making it easy to handle and control.

The N-Guard comes with the Navara’s 190PS, 450Nm twin turbo engine and is available with a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmission. Both versions come with Navara’s proven part-time 4-wheel drive system with low-ratio for unstoppable off-road capability.

The Navara N-Guard is also loaded with advanced connectivity, with the NissanConnect infotainment system, an improved user-friendly 8-inch screen and NissanConnect Services – allowing customers to engage with multiple functions on the vehicle.

The technology offering is expanded even further by a host of additional functions, such as advanced navigation, over-the-air software updates and smartphone integration courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Production of the new Navara N-Guard starts this month, and will be available to customers in March with prices starting from £30,775.