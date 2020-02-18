Land Rover is ready to offer the world its new generation Defender, already introduced last year at Frankfurt Motor Show. To properly mark the debut of the car, Land Rover’s television commercial for the new Defender demonstrates its capability on tough terrain. The commercial, due to air in the UK from the 20th March, but can be previewed on YouTube, features an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the new Defender in No Time To Die.

The rehearsal footage featured in the advert shows the new Defender launching into the air and being put to further extreme tests as the vehicle is driven at high speed through swamps and rivers.

The chase sequence in the No Time To Die was led by stunt coordinator, Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould.

Lee Morrison stated: “We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die.”

Putting these vehicles through their paces was the inspirational Jessica Hawkins, who Morrison handpicked from the Formula 3 W Series after spotting her potential and he wasted no time in giving her the opportunity to feature in No Time To Die, her first ever motion picture.