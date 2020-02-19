Audi is spicing up the current RS4 Avant model, even if the car didn’t needed so much presence, as it is one of the fastest cars out there. Now it has Vesuvius Grey paint and black detailing, together with 20-inch bronze milled wheels.

The new RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition is a car of contrasts. Limited to just 25 examples in the UK, this short-run addition to the RS 4 range is available to order now priced at £82,395 OTR, and features an exceptional standard specification that in some respects plays down the super Avant’s flared and muscle-bound stance, but in others renders it even more eye-catching.

Starting upfront, the modifications include a high gloss black finish for the Singleframe and front air intake surrounds, which are complemented by a matt carbon lip spoiler. In profile, black roof rails and window surrounds and matt carbon mirror housings also help to darken the mood, as does a matt carbon diffuser with a high gloss black insert at the rear.

The overlap between low key and high profile is also emphasised by the RS sport exhaust system, which is another additional standard feature of the Bronze Edition that replaces the usual brightwork of the two trademark oval RS tailpipe trims with black equivalents, and also amplifies the already strident soundtrack played by the 450PS, 2.9-litre TFSI.

The Bronze Edition also takes on board some additional useful features, as well as some luxuries, as part of its standard Comfort and Sound Pack. This includes the Advanced Key system, which enables the keyholder to unlock and open the car by simply lifting each door handle without needing the key in-hand, and also brings electric hands-free opening for the powered tailgate, enabling access to up to 1,495 litres of luggage space by simply touching a foot on a sensor mounted in the rear bumper underside. It also adds a 360-degree camera that uses wide-angle lenses to pick up the entire perimeter of the car and offers a ‘bird’s eye view’ feature, plus extended LED interior lighting that can bathe the interior in a variety of colours configurable via the MMI. Last but by no means least, it brings an upgrade to Bang & Olufsen audio delivering a 755-watt output via 19 speakers.

Offering 450PS and a 600Nm torque peak in each, it facilitates acceleration from zero to 62mph in just 4.1 seconds, and storms onwards to a limited top speed of 155mph in the RS 4 Avant, RS 4 Avant Carbon Black and RS 4 Bronze Edition, or 174mph in the RS 4 Avant Vorsprung. The high-output V6 impresses not only with its strong performance but also with its high level of efficiency. In the new WLTP driving cycle, it returns up to 30.7mpg, which corresponds to 211 grams of CO2 per kilometre (NEDC-derived).