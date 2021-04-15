Nissan will launch its first Ariya cars at the end of this year. It will be one of the most range-anxiety free crossovers on the market, offering a generous range with its battery. But there were also some good performances. Nissan presents details of the meticulous vehicle testing programme behind Ariya’s unparalleled levels of performance, comfort and control, designed to optimise the driving experience on roads worldwide.

Tested extensively by a team of veteran engineering experts at Nissan’s proving ground in Hokkaido, Japan, each element from acceleration performance and sharp handling to overall quietness and ride comfort has been carefully reviewed and refined.

The rigorous development regime uses a global approach to best meet the needs of drivers from around the world. For example, the winding tarmac at the Hokkaido proving ground is designed to simulate roads commonly found in other regions including Europe.

For further assessment and added customer reassurance, Ariya is also tested locally to demonstrate the vehicle’s performance capabilities in European driving environments such as tight corners, fast motorways and mountain roads.

Nissan’s vehicle assessment specialists in Japan and the research and development technicians at Nissan Technical Centre in Cranfield, UK work together to share insights and make adaptations suitable for the European region and compliant with regulations.