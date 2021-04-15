MG is working hard to impress its European fans, considering that now it is owned by a Chinese company. In order to do that, MG unveiled a concept that is really stunning.

MG has released the first official photographs of its Cyberster concept car, which will be making its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

The Cyberster – developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London – is a two-door, two-seater sports car recalling the brand’s tradition, drawing a number of styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster while also ushering in new high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.

The Cyberster’s intelligent all-electric architecture will enable an approximate EV range of 800km (500 miles) and deliver a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) of less than three seconds, while the body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, the classically shaped MG grille also serves as an air duct to ensure airflow over the car’s chassis.

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that open when switched on.

Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the L ED strip.

MG’s ‘Zero Gravity’ seats have floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the ‘laser belt’ that runs down the car’s exterior.

The “digital fibre” interior design theme adopts a driver-centric layout, with a separated cockpit for driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen. The screen ahead of the driver presents all of the key vehicle information in a modern but minimalist style, while the central display houses its more interactive features.