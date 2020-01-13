Skoda made its first steps towards electrification when it launched the Citigo-e, rapidly followed by the Superb iV. The latter has already gone into sale in UK.

The recently facelifted Superb now offers advanced tech and a low emission hybrid engine, and will be in UK showrooms later this month. ŠKODA’s first electrified car will be available in four trim levels with the plug-in hybrid powertrain: SE Technology for fleet customers, SE L, SportLine Plus, as well as the range topping L&K.

The Superb iV combines a turbocharged 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and 85kW electric motor, delivering a total performance of 218PS (160kW) and CO2 emissions of less than 40g/km. The Superb iV also offers a zero-emission drive up to 35 miles (56km) and can travel up to 578 miles (930km) on a single full tank and a fully charged battery when in hybrid mode.

The new-look Superb iV is noticeable by its remodelled bumpers, wider grille, new full-LED matrix headlights with anti-dazzle, full-LED taillights and dynamic indicators.

The sophisticated look continues inside, with the fleet-specific SE technology trim offering customers a leather interior and an 8” infotainment system screen. The Superb iV follows the new Scala and Kamiq by including the new third-generation infotainment system (MIB3). Featuring an in-built SIM card for data and wireless connection for SmartLink and Apple CarPlay, it provides real-time traffic information and online support.