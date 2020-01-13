Once in a while, Dacia launches a special edition for its models in order to increase the appeal of the cars. Recently, Dacia has launched its new special edition SE Twenty models, which are available to order now with customer deliveries in March 2020. Available on Duster, Logan MCV Stepway and Sandero Stepway, this new addition sits above the Comfort specification across all the ranges. All SE Twenty models feature enhanced standard specification over Comfort models, plus distinctive exterior additions and bespoke interior fabrics.

Externally, SE Twenty versions of the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster feature unique side decals along the bottom of the doors and a shiny black finish for the door mirror housings. There’s also a special blue centre cap for both the two-tone ‘Flex Expression’ 16-inch wheels on the Stepway models and the 17-inch diamond cut alloys on the Duster.

Inside, SE Twenty models there are unique blue mesh fabric inserts for the seats, while the same colour is used to pick out the Duster and Stepway logos stitched into the front seat backrests. The interior is further enhanced by the addition of blue inserts for the surrounds of both the air vents and bespoke floor mats.

All versions of SE Twenty feature enhanced specification over Comfort models, with Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway benefitting from the addition of a reversing camera. On Duster SE Twenty there’s a multi-view camera (including parking sensors) and Blind Spot Warning.

SE Twenty versions are priced from £11,295 for the Sandero Stepway and £12,795 for the Logan MCV Stepway. In both cases this represents just a £400 premium over the equivalent Comfort models. Both the Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway are available with the TCe 90 petrol engine, while the Logan MCV Stepway also has the option of the highly efficient Blue dCi 95 diesel. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Duster SE Twenty is priced from £15,645, which is £650 more than the Comfort version, and is available with the TCe 130 petrol engine, as well as the Blue dCi 115 diesel in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations.