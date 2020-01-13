Not everybody can afford a new Bentley, so the Crewe-based manufacturer decided to start a program that will allow its fans to buy used cars, but with a certificate and a trusty history.

Certified by Bentley offers buyers complete peace of mind, an exclusive certificate of authenticity, and opens the door to the extraordinary world of Bentley itself.

Few cars on the road are as finely crafted as a Certified by Bentley model. With a heritage stretching back 100 years, every car to bear the Bentley marque has been built to the same exacting standards, with no compromise on luxury or performance. It is estimated that around 85 per cent of all Bentleys ever built are still on the road.

Each Certified by Bentley model is prepared to an impeccable standard to ensure total confidence for the buyer. This includes a detailed Bentley technical inspection, as well as access to Bentley’s retailer network expertise and factory-trained technicians.

Every Certified by Bentley car is fully serviced, using only genuine Bentley parts when needed. The comprehensive 12 months warranty can be further extended giving continued reassurance.

Every Bentley in the programme comes with a certificate of authenticity, which provides evidence of where it was manufactured and a full service history. Serving as a guarantee of quality and performance, these documents provide extra reassurance about the heritage and exemplary craftsmanship that is the hallmark of every Bentley.

Certified by Bentley also gives owners access to a unique and select lifestyle that comes with joining the brand’s network of discerning customers. Invitations to exclusive events around the world and Bentley Factory Tour are just few of the exceptional ownerships benefits, as is a subscription to the Bentley Magazine.