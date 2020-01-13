BMW is one of the strongest premium brands in the UK. And in 2019 it managed to keep its position, with good sales. BMW Group UK has reported 234,637 BMW and MINI vehicle registrations in 2019 with one in ten UK new car customers now selecting a BMW Group vehicle. The BMW brand increased its market share to 7.3 per cent in a declining market and accounted for 169,753 sales. MINI achieved a UK market share of 2.8 per cent with sales of 64,884 vehicles representing a 3.2 per cent decrease over the previous year.

The BMW 1 Series was the brand’s biggest selling model in 2019, closely followed by the BMW 3 Series Saloon and the BMW 5 Series Saloon. BMW’s results were also driven by a strong performance from the BMW X Series models which saw 52,466 vehicles delivered to customers, an increase of more than 27 per cent compared to 2018. More than 4,300 fully-electric BMW i3 models were sold, an increase of 27 per cent, reflecting the increasing customer demand for electrified vehicles while both the BMW 330e and BMW 530e Saloon models continue to dominate their respective plug- in hybrid segments.

MINI UK achieved a 2.8 per cent market share in 2019 with 64,884 vehicle registrations. The brand’s biggest and most versatile model, the MINI Countryman, recorded an 18 per cent increase versus 2018 with 17,248 registrations, due in part to the extremely strong customer demand for the plug-in hybrid model with 3,774 vehicles registered. MINI Hatch saw 35,752 registrations between the 3-door Hatch and 5-door Hatch models.