The guys from Mountune are loving Ford cars and the latest creation is based on the current generation Ford Focus ST. Standard, the Blue Oval model is fitted with a 2.3 liter petrol turbocharged engine which can deliver 275 horsepower and 420 Nm peak of torque.

But the guys from Mountune have decided to give the mild Hot Hatch some slightly more power. How much exact? Thanks to a performance upgrade, the 2.3 liter engine now deliver 325 horsepower and 515 Nm peak of torque.

If you are scratching your head is not a bad thing, because this Focus ST has just 20 horsepower and 41 Nm of torque less than the latest Focus RS.

Thanks to this amount of resources, the new Focus ST can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, which is about half a second quicker than the standard version of the car equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

And if this thing doen’t seems to be so real, hang on for a minute. The price for the performance upgrade is just 690 USD and comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile warrany.