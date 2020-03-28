A few months ago, McLaren unveiled the most powerful car equipped with a clean V8 engine. It was the Elva, which comes with a 4.0 liter unit rated at 825 horsepower. You might said that the McLaren P1 is more powerfull but have in mind that the hypercar used some electrified parts.

But let’s get back to our business. The Elva has now arrived in the McLaren Special Operations shelves. And those guys really know how to put some line under the lights.

First, the car was painted in Anniversary Orange. This is not a big thing but you should have in mind that this color was first used on the M6A racer, which was the first McLaren painted in Orange. And because Elva is about the ’60s, this color goes back to that era.

There are also some subtle Dove Gray stripe and Bruce McLaren’s race number “4” along with his signature. Also, just like any old McLaren, on the side parts you will see the “McLaren Cars” moniker.

Inside the cabin, the guys from MSO used the same Anniversary Orange color for the dashboard, center console and door panels. McLaren Elva will be built in just 399 units, each car with a starting price of 1.69 million USD.