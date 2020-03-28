Ferrari was one of the first car manufacturers to halt production in Italy due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 outbrake. Initially, the Ferrari officials said the Maranello and Modena plants will be closed until March 27, but the unprecedented situation in the country forced the car manufacturer to prolongue the decision.

Now, according to Ferrari, the production might be resumed on 14 April. But this thing will happen only if the supply chain is ready to provide the parts and if it can do this without interruption.

“All activities that can be conducted in smart working will continue to be performed as has been the case in recent weeks. The company will continue to cover all days of absence to those unable to take advantage of this solution”, said Ferrari in the official statement.

Also, the car manufacturer has stated that the employees protection will be raised in order to keep them safe.