A few weeks ago Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 Turbo S. It is for the first time when the Turbo S version is unveiled ahead of the less-powerfull Turbo variant.

But this is not important now. The new 911 Turbo S comes with a flat-six 3.8 liter twin-turbocarged engine that can deliver 650 horsepower. It is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system and can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

Now, a Porsche official has said that soon we will see some special packages for the new 911 Turbo S. The first one is named Lightweight and, as the name suggest, it will come with some light components. First, the rear seats will be completly removed, while the front seats will be replaced with bucket seats. There will be lighter glasses, low sound absorbing materials, a sport suspension and a sport exhaust. In total, the car manufacturer will manage to shave 30 kilogrames compared to the standard car. More than that, the Lightweight package will be available only for the Coupe variant.

The new Porsche Sport Package will be offered on the Coupe and Cabriolet version. It will feature some exterior black components, a special front splitter and new taillights. Also, the Coupe variant will get a carbon fiber roof. Until now we don’t have any details about the price of the launch date.