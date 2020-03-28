A few weeks ago Lamborghini publsihed a first teaser video which reffered to as a new track hypercar. All we get to see in that video was the sound (I know, it sound weird to see the sound) of the upcoming unit.

According to Lamborghini, the new and yet unnamed car will get a naturally aspirated V12 engine with…a whooping 830 horsepower. It will be a trully racing beast.

Now, the Italian car manufacturer has published a new video teaser with the new track hypercar. All we get to see is some exterior details which are covered in camouflage.

Of course, that we can see the impressive aerodynamic exterior package and that massive rear wing. Just like any other track car, the new Lamborghini will feature some carbon fiber panels and will get the speacial safety systems (full roll-cage, a complete fire extinguisher system and racing seatbelts with five or six straps).

For now we don’t have a release date for the new hypercar, but we can assume that this Lamborghini will be made only for the Super Trofeo races. We’ll have to wait and see what the Sant’Agata Bolognese guys are doing now.