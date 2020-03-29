During this difficult times, all car manufacturers are joining forces to help medical staff. Toyota is one of the manufacturers who dedicate to saving lifes affected by COVID-19.

Toyota efforts include monetary, “in-kind” donations, plus utilizing several of the company’s North American facilities to fabricate face shields while collaborating with medical device companies to speed the manufacture of ventilators, respirators and other vital devices for hospitals.

The company has also taken several actions in support of curbing the spread of the virus and helping communities across North America, including:

The Japanese company is working to produce 3D printed face shields, and mass production will kick off early next week. The first distribution will be to MD Anderson in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and other hospitals in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Toyota is also finalizing agreements to begin working with at least two companies that produce ventilators and respirators to help increase their capacity.

Toyota is offering manufacturing/engineering know-how support to companies to increase their capacity for necessary medical supplies and equipment and will continue to be available to them. Currently working to support Hospitals/communities on organising efficient drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Lexus Financial Services (LFS) are providing payment relief options to customers who are affected by COVID-19. Affected lease and finance customers may be eligible to take advantage of finance contract payment extensions or lease deferred payments. TFS and LFS are also providing options to assist customers at or near the end of their lease who are impacted by the pandemic.

Advertising: Toyota brand pulled its March sales event advertising and started running a new national ad campaign with an optimistic message to let our customers know that at Toyota, “We’re here for you.”

Lexus also will release its own advertising this week to reassure luxury customers that we put, “People First.”

Donation of Supplies: Toyota has made significant donations to hospitals, emergency management teams, and first responders. Items donated include masks, safety glasses, shoe/boot covers, gloves, blankets, and cotton swabs.

Toyota continues to make significant monetary donations to the United Way, food banks and other key non-profit organizations geared towards helping those in need. In addition, the company’s Business Partnering Groups are providing mentoring, university lecturing, health and safety tips for employees, families and pets and additional ways to support the communities in which we operate.