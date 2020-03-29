Honda is updating its one of the most popular cars in the US. The 2021 Insight gets more equipment and, more important, some improved safety systems.

The 2021 Honda Insight begins arriving at dealerships, featuring newly available blind spot information (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor along with a new exterior color—Radiant Red Metallic. The 2021 Insight is a premium compact sedan with EPA city fuel economy rating up to 55 mpg. The 2021 Insight carries a retail price of $22,930.

The Honda Insight, with standard Honda Sensing technology, is the only compact hybrid sedan to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2020. Also, the Insight recently received a top-five green score from the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE), beating out multiple plug-in and battery electric vehicles.

Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insights come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. New this year, Insight EX adds blind spot information and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, while the 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration remains standard. Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver’s seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.