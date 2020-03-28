Last year, Land Rover came out with a new mild-hybrid four cylinder powertrain. According to our sources, later this year, the British car manufacturer might reveal a new six-cylinder diesel engine fitted with mild-hybrid technology.

Just like any other mild-hybrid technology around, the Brits will come out with a starter-generator at 48V which will boost efficiency and which will assist the conventional engine to remove the turbo-lag.

According to the same source, the guys from Land Rover will completly replace the old V8 4.4 liter Ford-sourced diesel with a new electrified 3.0 liter turbodiesel. The same voices are goind on and say that the unit might deliver 350 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque.

A less powerfull variant will also be offered and it might deliver 300 horsepower. The first version of the unit will go under the D350 name, while the second one will have the D300 moniker.

Later, the same engine might be used in the Jaguar line-up, and the first cars that could be fitted with the new motor are the refreshed versions of the XF and F-Pace.