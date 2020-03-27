Mazda CX-5 is one of the most popular SUV’s on the market. But once in a while even the leaders need some improvements. The 2020 version of the Mazda CX-5 features efficiency improving cylinder deactivation on manual petrol models. While across the range, you can now opt for Polymetal Grey Metallic paint for the first time.

Since the launch of the original Mazda CX-5 in 2012, 60,000 have found homes in the UK, while sales of the second-generation model have now passed the 25,000 cars mark.

Launched in June 2017, the second-generation CX-5 was updated in the summer of 2018 with additional standard safety equipment and a power increase for the high-output 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engine, while a small update last year saw the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across the range and a revised climate control panel.

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 continues this gentle evolution with the introduction of cylinder deactivation on manual 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol models, which delivers a reduction of 8g/km of C02 when measured on the WLTP cycle. Inside, the 2020 model year SUV is marked out by changes to the central command screen, which now sees the mapping extend to the full extent of the physical monitor to give a larger and clearer colour touchscreen.

The 2019 updates saw the introduction of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control system – GVC Plus, which now features direct yaw control to enhance stability at speed. As a result, the 2020 Mazda CX-5’s dynamic set-up is unchanged, although improvements to sound insulation have further enhanced cabin refinement.

Matched exclusively to front-wheel drive with a choice of automatic and manual transmission across all petrol models, the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol is available in all three trim grades: SE-L, Sport and GT Sport. As before, the 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel is offered in 150ps and 184ps outputs. The popular 150ps engine is matched to SE-L and Sport grade with front-wheel drive, while the 184ps version is paired with all-wheel drive in Sport and GT Sport grades. As with petrol CX-5s there’s a choice of automatic and manual gearbox across all diesel models.

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport features 19-inch silver alloy wheels, a reversing camera and a power-lift tailgate, while inside it features an eight-way power adjustable drivers’ seat, black leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and a windscreen projecting colour head-up display, plus a Bose 10-speaker audio system.