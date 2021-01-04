Mitsubishi is updating its US range with the introduction of the new 2021 Outlander Sport model. The Japanese model received some new updates and now starts at $20,995.

Outlander Sport enters 2021 boasting new standard advanced safety features, along with a new and stylish Limited Edition (LE) and a revised Black Edition (BE) trim, which enhance the sporty and rugged appearance of Outlander Sport.

On the safety front, all 2021 Outlander Sport models feature the following standard safety equipment across all trim levels: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

Additionally, buyers will get standard rain sensing windshield wipers, LED fog lights, auto dimming mirror, and automatic headlights as standard equipment on the ES trim and above.

The new LE trim, starting at $23,995, builds on the well-equipped ES trim and adds black outside mirrors, a black grille and black 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, red interior accent stitching adorns the vehicle’s seats, shifter, steering wheel and parking brake lever, adding a sense of sportiness and character to Outlander Sport.

The revised BE trim offers increased standard safety and convenience features compared to 2020, while also dialling up Outlander Sport’s visual flair.

For the 2021 Outlander Sport, a second-generation 8.0-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard on all but the S and ES trims, which feature a 7-inch Display Audio System.

Outlander Sport is available with either front- or Mitsubishi’s unique Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive. Power is provided by a standard 2.0L MiVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine with 148 hp and 145 lb./ft of torque. The GT AWC trim features a 2.4L engine offering 168 hp and 167 lb./ft of torque.