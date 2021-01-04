Bentley is going to offer more and more electrified cars in the future, wanting to create a range that is more eco-friendly. The most recent step in this direction is the new Bentayga Hybrid – the only electrified true-luxury SUV in the world, and a model that Bentley predicts will become the best-selling member of the new Bentayga family.

The new Bentayga Hybrid becomes the third model in the luxury SUV portfolio. The new exterior and interior design emphasises Bentley design DNA across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company.

The new Bentayga Hybrid offers the ultimate in electric luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further.

Customers of the Bentayga Hybrid can escape the noise of the city through the refined and acoustically-isolated serenity of the cabin without engine interference, using up to 31 miles of electric-only range (NEDC), before physically leaving the city behind with the comfort of a total combined range of 536 miles (NEDC).

Bentley’s research shows over 90 per cent of customers use their first-generation Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week, and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles.

The Bentayga Hybrid’s electrified powertrain consists of 12 main components in three key areas. Firstly the distribution of electricity; the charge point is located on the left-hand side of the car, opposite the fuel flap and is specific to the region of the vehicle. An LED provides a visual indicator showing the state of charge of the battery, which can be charged at a rate of 7.2kW/h.

The 17.3 kWh lithium battery consist of 168 individual cells with an expected life of 100,000 miles or eight years, and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours (region specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E Motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicles electrical infrastructure.

Conversion of stored energy into smooth, effortless performance is via the 94 kW (126 bhp) E Motor which can produce up to 258 lb.ft (350 Nm) of torque. The E Motor is housed within the transmission between the gearbox and internal combustion engine and can deliver full torque instantaneously from stationary.

A 3.0 litre twin turbocharged V6 engine supplements the E Motor when additional torque is required or when speeds above 84 mph are requested. To warn pedestrians of the vehicle’s near silent movement, a dedicated speaker emits an exterior sound at low speeds.

The Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system features free text, context-specific search entry, including an address or point of interest. Navigation is improved with a three-dimensional building display, satellite maps, content in the driver’s next generation Head-Up Display and several other useful features. The Head-Up Display can now project traffic information, street names and distance to destination too.