Even though it started not so long time ago and somehow behind other manufacturers, Subaru is managing to upgrade the technology it has in its cars. Subaru announced it has enrolled the one-millionth subscriber into SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services which are available across Subaru model lines.
These subscription-based services are part of Subaru’s suite of on-board technology called: SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology. The all-encompassing system provides multimedia content, smartphone connectivity, seamless navigation, extra safety, and everyday convenience.
Subaru offers three Connected Services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes Automatic Collision Notification, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts (3-year free subscription).
The STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments. All Connected Services can be accessed through the owner’s vehicle, smartphone or computer.
STARLINK Connected Services also offer features exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid including Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle’s climate control can automatically function without starting the engine, so it can warm up or cool down, even when garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status. These features are included in the Hybrid’s free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.