Back in March 2019, Kia teased a new logo for the company. But today, we have the official confirmation and the unveiling of the new Kia logo.

As you can imagine, the new logo will be soon used on the South Korean car manufacturer. The logo was redesigned to resemble a handwritten signature and it was unveilied during a record-breaking fireworks show which was held in Incheon, South Korea.

“The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers.”

According to the Asian car manufacturer, 303 pyrodrones launched hundreds of fireworks in a “synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning.”

As we previously said, this show was supervised by a Guinness World Record jury in order to establish the “Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously” record.

Also, the logo change comes with a new slogan: “Movement that inspires”.