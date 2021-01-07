Currently, Xpeng has a lineup made of two models: G7 and P7. But soon, the Chinese car manufacturer will come with a third model.

For now we don’t know the official name of the model, but we have a teaser picture with it. According to Xpeng, the third model of the company will be a sedan.

We don’t know if the new model will sit above or below the P7, but we do know it will be an all electric one.

The current Xpeng P7 is equipped with a 70.8 kWh battery for a NEDC range of 586 km (360 miles) and a drive system that can deliver 196 kW and 390 Nm of torque.