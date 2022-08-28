Gamescon is one of the biggest events developed for video game fans. This year, Mini is the official mobility partner and the official partner of the merchandise area.

In order to celebrate these partnerships, Mini has come up with a special project: Mini Concept Aceman with a Pokemon Mode. What is the meaning of this? I’ll tell you: the electric Aceman features some driving modes which deliver a virtual effect with images projected throughout the cabin.

In Pokemon Mode, the center screen starts with a Poke Ball that opens to reveal a…Pokemon, of course. Which one? Pikachu, of course, because the electric Pokemon is the most famous of all.

This sequence isn’t limited to the center screen, as the Pokemon Mode projects lightning shooting across the dash and doors.

As you can imagine, this special mode won’t be available on mass-produced cars.