Back in May, Volkswagen unveiled the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. As the name suggests, this special model was developed to celebrate 20 years since the launch of the R Hot Hatch.

The new Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition landed on the Nurburgring for a fast lap. And it did it.

The model managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 minutes, beating the time of a standard Golf R by around four seconds.

The car features some hardware upgrades and, thanks to these, the German model car run up to 265 km/h.

“With this car, I can drive here on the Nurburgring and the next stop is then the baker’s or the DIY store. The vehicle is really an all-rounder that can do everything”, said Volkswagen R development driver Benjamin Leuchter.