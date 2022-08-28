The current generation of Renault Kangoo was launched in 2020. Since then, the French car manufacturer has unveiled the Hippie Caviar Hotel, a camper van concept that has spawned a sequel.

The new version is called the Hippie Caviar Motel, and the official unveiling is scheduled for IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, next month.

The new camper van concept comes with a 120 HP electric motor and a 45 kWh battery pack. The concept features a 285 kilometer range and, according to Renault, the battery pack can add 170 kilometers of range in just 30 minutes at a high-performance charging station.

Renault only mentions the Motel’s folding bench that turns into a bed. The concept also features several smart storage spaces developed to carry sports equipment.