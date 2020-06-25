Mercedes-Benz became the best sold premium brand in the US with the help of its compact range. And not only in the US. Europe also benefited from the popularity of this range. The range is now expanding with the new generation GLA.

While the GLA remains a compact SUV in a versatile city-sized package, the new generation displays a more grown-up appearance as it is now taller (+ 3.6″), wider (1.2″) and has a longer wheelbase (+ 1.1″) than its predecessor. With more front headroom, more rear legroom and more cargo space than its predecessor, the vehicle is as dynamic as its customers’ lives – equally suitable for everyday driving and weekend getaways.

The new generation boasts a more aggressive SUV presence with distinctive elements such as the underguard, side panels, roof rails and integrated fog lights, while still maintaining its emotional and sporty design cues – including its sloped roofline, single lamella grille and standard dual exhaust.

The all-new GLA 250 and GLA 250 4MATIC are equipped with a new, powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine producing 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque (+ 13 hp compared to predecessor). The engine is paired with the newly developed 8G DCT (dual clutch transmission), which allows for increased output, greater efficiency and smoother operation at lower engine speeds. Additional standard equipment highlights include LED headlamps and taillamps, 18-inch wheels and a 7″ Digital Instrument Cluster and 7″ Touchscreen Display.

The GLA also offers class-leading driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, providing the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the benchmark S-Class. Using this technology, the GLA is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do so, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation with the improved camera and radar systems that allow it to see up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) ahead; the GLA also uses map and navigation data to further support assistance functions.

With the highest loyalty in the segment, the Mercedes-Benz formula for success is simple: get customers into the brand early, and keep them for life with myriad options to suit any need. The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a highly attractive new gateway to its SUV family that combines everyday spaciousness and practicality with a sporty and dynamic design, and will go on sale in the U.S. in mid- 2020.

Prices start at $36,230 for the GLA250 and at $38,230 for the GLA250 4Matic.