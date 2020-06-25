All the premium brands are moving towards an electric future. Not only the European brands, but also the American ones. The most recent announcement comes from Cadillac, who is building on more than a century of innovation.

The Cadillac LYRIQ marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand – one that is all-electric and redefines the boundaries and limits of mobility and connectivity.

Today, Cadillac is laying the groundwork for this future by rethinking the interaction between the driver and the vehicle. This is evident in the all-new Escalade with impressive technologies like the first curved OLED in the industry, the industry’s first AKG studio reference system and Super Cruise.