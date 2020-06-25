Bentley is now saying goodbye to one of its most symbolic cars in the last decade. After more than a decade in production, the final example of the Mulsanne has been completed, signifying the end of an illustrious and extraordinary lifespan. Over 7,300 examples – all handcrafted at Bentley’s home in Crewe, Cheshire – were built.

With typical end-of-production celebrations curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bentley Colleagues gathered for socially-distanced photographs with the final cars, and marked the departure of Mulsanne by sharing their thoughts of the outgoing Bentley flagship on camera. Bentley is today releasing both this Colleague film and a suite of imagery of the penultimate customer car – a Mulsanne Speed ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ finished in Rose Gold over Tungsten, heading to a lucky customer in the USA. One extremely special, final Mulsanne remains behind the penultimate car – however, its future home remains a closely guarded secret.

In the last 11 years, over 700 people have invested nearly three million hours crafting Bentley’s ultra-luxury sedan. Producing the Mulsanne bodies required approximately 42 million spot welds, and creating the sumptuous leather interiors took more than a million hours alone. Nearly 90,000 hours have been spent polishing cars, before a total of over four million individual quality checkpoints. Mulsanne has been a labour of love.