Subaru is updating the US range with the introduction of the refreshed 2021 Ascent. For 2021, standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology has added Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist.

All Ascent trim levels are now equipped with Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist for improved nighttime visibility. Rounding out the list on new safety features is the Second- and Third-Row Seat Belt Reminder.

The Ascent offers a spacious 3-row interior with flexible seating options and a long roster of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. Available in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Limited and Touring – the 2021 Ascent has a starting price at $32,295, a $300 increase over the previous year.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb.towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

All trim levels come standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. The Ascent is an efficient SUV, with 21 city/27 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy for the Base and Premium models with 18-inch wheels, delivering a range of over 500 miles on a single tank. Ascent models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve 20 city/26 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy.

New for 2021, the standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology adds Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist. The new features employ EyeSight cameras to identify lane markings and the preceding vehicle. Lane Centering works in conjunction with AACC to assist with centering the SUV within the travel lane. When AACC is turned off, Lane Keep Assist automatically engages to help prevent the vehicle from veering out of its lane.

The Ascent Base and Premium trim levels gain Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) for improved visibility when driving at night. The Steering Responsive Headlight system aims the headlight beams in the direction the vehicle is traveling on curved roads.

Also new for the year, standard Second- and Third-Row Seat Belt Reminder detects the presence of a passenger in a rear seating position and gives an audible and visual warning if their seatbelt has not been fastened as the vehicle accelerates from a stop.

With a starting price of $32,295, the Ascent comes equipped with an extensive list of standard features including tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control; automatic power door locks; power windows and side mirrors; multi-function display; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; two USB input ports in front section of center console; two USB charging ports in rear section of center console; raised roof rails; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; and 19 cupholders.

Priced from $34,795, the Premium trim includes all features from the Base and adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; body-color side mirrors; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power driver seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; second-row independent Automatic Climate Control; and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer.

Subaru builds the Ascent at its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy and Outback.