This week, Mazda unveiled the MX-30 in Japan. But unlike in the European market, the car is not available as an electric model. Instead, the Japanese car manufacturer put a 2.0 liter Skyactiv-G engine inside.

The unit will deliver 156 horsepower and 199 Nm peak of torque and it will be available with FWD or AWD systems. This variant won’t be sold in Europe.

During the official presentation, Mazda’s CEO Akira Marumoto talked about the company’s green push. And one of the strategy is to bring back the Rotary engine.

In the first part of 2021, Mazda will build a fleet of electric MX-30s equipped with a Rotary engine as a range extender. After ending the tests, Mazda sais it will come up with a production variant of the car.

Also, the Japanese official said that they are thinking on small cars which can be fitted with this solution.