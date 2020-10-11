Over the years we have learned that car manufacturers are filling patents for things that never see production all the time. This is the way to protect their inteligence findings.

Volvo also has some unique patents over the years, and the latter one is pretty interesting. According to a recent patent, Volvo has developed a sliding steer-by-wire steering wheel system is designed for a highly automated – not fully automated – vehicle.

As a result, a person will be able to control the vehicle from either seat. The patent puts the steering wheel on a track which offers two solutions for the cluster: a dash-spanning screen that sits behind the wheel or a small one that slides with the wheel.

The pedals are there, though the patent describes pressure-sensitive floor panel sensors across the floor that will be activeted by the wheel’s position.