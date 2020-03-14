I’m pretty sure that all of you will remember the Eunos brand which was launched by Mazda exclusively in Japan. One of the most impressive models released by this brand was the Eunos roadster which was basically an MX-5 with some special trims.

Now, the Japanese car manufacturer is bringing back the Eunos nameplate on the MX-5. Unfortunatly, it will be available only in France with a production limited to 110 units.

We are speaking about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Eunos Edition which is just a special version of the roadster and not a proper Eunos built car. But still, this is a big thing for the purists.

Just like the original, the new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Eunos Edition is painted in Jet Black and the interior was dresed in burgundy Nappa leather. There are black wheels signed by Rays which were developed exclusively for this special edition.

Also, the Japanese car manufacturer has prepared some special badging to identify this car. Under the hood is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit which deliver 185 horspower and can be ordered with a six speed manual transmission or an six speed automatic one.