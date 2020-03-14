After the Geneva Motor Show was canceled in order to try and stop spreading the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemy, today we have another news. The New York Auto Show organisers have decided to reschedule the show.
The new dates for the show are August 28 through September 6.
“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the Coronavirus. For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event”, said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.
Initially the 2020 New York Auto Show was set to kick off on April 10 with the media days slated a few days before.