On January 30th Mazda has celebrated 100 years since the company was born. At that moment, the officials from Hiroshima said that during 2020 we will see a lot of special events dedicated to the centenary.

The second event was scheduled for 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but the Swiss auto show was cancelled. As a result, now we have the details about the 100th Anniversary versions, the surprise scheduled for Geneva.

According to Mazda, all models available in the line-up can be oredered in the 100th Anniversary variant. The styling modifications are a nod to the old R360 Coupe, Mazda’s very first proper car.

Here is the list with the new details of the 100th Anniversary edition: Floor mats with 100th Anniversary logo, headrests embossed with 100th Anniversary logo, Burgundy floor carpet, key fob embossed with 100th Anniversary logo presented in a special edition box, hubcaps featuring 100th Anniversary logo, 100th Anniversary logo on front bumper and Snow Flake White Pearl Mica exterior colour.

In Japan, the cars are already for sale and will stay on the market until March 2021. In the US and Europe we don’t have a specific date for the debut.