One year ago, Audi AG Chairman of the Board of Management Bram Schot said the the next generation A8 will get an electric variant.

But now we have some other kind of news. The Audi development chief Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler said in an interview for the Autmotive News that the company won’t produce an electric variant of the new A8.

Instead, “we will instead expand the driving range of our plug-in hybrid to beyond 47 km”.

The current generation A8 is available in a plug-in hybrid variant that can deliver up to 46 kilometers of electric range. It has a V6 3.0 liter petrol unit and an electric motor.

And this news is pretty shocking judging by the fact that the new S-Class and 7-Series will be available in electric versions.