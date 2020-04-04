Ford has confirmed that the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at most of its European manufacturing sites is now expected to run at least until May 4.

This new announcement follows prior confirmation that production would be temporarily suspended from March 19 for a number of weeks at Ford’s main continental European manufacturing sites (Saarlouis and Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain; and Craiova, Romania), with production also halted at its Bridgend and Dagenham engine plants in the U.K. from March 23.

“It’s important we give our employees as much clarity as possible on how long the present situation is likely to continue. We are hopeful the situation will improve in the coming month; our plans to restart operations, however, will continue to be informed by prevailing conditions and guidance of national governments”, said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

A simillar announcement was also made by Ford of America regarding its factories in USA and Mexico.