The organizers of the Paris Motor Show have announced the cancellation of the main part of the event scheduled for October 2020 due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The French auto show was initially scheduled to be on air between October 1st and 11th. In this very moment, the Movin’On, Smart City and other off-site events are still on.

“Nothing will be the same as before, and this crisis must teach us to be agile, creative and more innovative than ever”, said the organizers.

This news comes after a few days after the organisers of the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit was cancelled. In this case, the Cobo Hall will be made a field hospirat for treating the SARS-CoV-2 cases.