Lotus is working on its first SUV model. Yes, the British sports car manufacturer has decided to enter the SUV era.

For now we know that the model is codenamed Type 132 and that it will be unveiled towards the end of 2022.

The first teaser picture of the car was published a few days ago, but the British marquee is willing to share with us some more of the new SUV.

This time, they have published a video which shows us the new LIDAR system. The car manufacturer sais this system is the “the eyes of the car” and will play am important role in the vehicle’s “pioneering intelligent drive technologies.” As you already know, the future Lotus SUV will be a fully electric car.